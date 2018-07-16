Image: Netflix

One of the best things about classic cartoons being rebooted is getting to see how contemporary artists decide to reimagine characters we all remember fondly. In our first glimpse at Netflix’s upcoming She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, we’re introduced to a younger, though just as badass, Princess Adora.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the She-Ra reboot’s showrunner, Noelle Stevenson, explained that while her series will definitely be reflective of her own vision for Adora’s adventures, the show will still cleave very closely to the original plot of She-Ra: Princess of Power:

“She’s separated from her family as a baby, she’s sent to another planet, she’s adopted by the villain overlord and raised by him in this evil army. She’s been raised to believe that the villains are doing the right thing and that the Princesses are the evil ones. And so we follow her as she has this crisis of faith; she’s been very sheltered her whole life and as she starts to experience the world, she realizes that there’s more to this than she knew, that maybe there’s a reason they were called the Evil Horde. That maybe they were evil.”

Here’s another new image:

Like the original show, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will focus on Adora’s journey to heroism in a world where all manner of magical creatures and evil robots are locked in an epic war. Even though Adora soon realizes that she’s destined to play a pivotal role in the fight for justice, Stevenson added, the show will also focus on her uncertainty:

“As She-Ra, she doesn’t know how to act. This is all new to her, and it’s a little clumsy at first. It’s like an uncomfortable suit. She’s like, ‘Okay, here I am. I’m very glamorous, I’m very strong, people are looking up to me — because I’m very tall.’”

The new She-Ra might not look exactly like her original incarnation from the ‘80s—and that’s absolutely fantastic, because reboots are at their best when they’re not actively trying to be exact replicas of the things they’re based on. So, get used to the new aesthetic and get hype, because She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is slated to start streaming November 16 on Netflix.