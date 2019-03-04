Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: FX

Even though FX’s upcoming adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows appears to borrow heavily from Taika Waititi’s original feature film, the TV series is keeping things fresh by introducing a new group of vampires living in modern-day New York City as opposed to Wellington, New Zealand.

Being so similar in premise to its predecessor, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has to do a bit of work to convey what it is that makes the show’s new vampires different. So the network’s dropped another new teaser giving us a bit more backstory about how they all came to find themselves in the Big Apple after centuries of shadowy dealings.

Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Laszlo (Matt Berry) want what all vampires want—to exist in relative peace so they can feast on the blood of the living and throw opulent parties—but the whole murdering people thing makes that somewhat difficult. Try as they might have over the ages, their vampirism has made it far too difficult for them all to settle down anywhere for too long. But in a city like New York, they’re just another trio of weirdos wearing what may or may not be cutting edge fashion, which is to say that they might have found the perfect place to set up their new lair.

What We Do in the Shadows hits FX on March 27.

