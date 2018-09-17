Hail Satan! As the temperatures start to drop and autumn slowly creeps back into our lives, we inch ever-closer to the haunting debut of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. With a little over a month to go before the teenage witch returns, here are some new looks at Sabrina’s circle of family, friends, and devilish cohorts. Hint: Michelle Gomez makes pure evil look good.
These new photos come on the heels of the first trailer, which spells out the creepy adventure we have in store. Based on the ongoing comic book saga, the show stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a young witch who’s supposed to sign a contract with Satan to become a full witch on her 16th birthday. Only problem: She’d have to leave her old world behind, which includes her boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) and two best friends. Will she choose the Path of Night or the Path of Light? If Gomez’s Madame Satan has her way, she’ll definitely go down that Night path. But the biggest question is: Where does it lead?
Sadly, we still haven’t gotten another look at Salem, Sabrina’s familiar. Given how we recently learned Shipka is allergic to felines, I’m hoping this doesn’t mean a reduced presence of Sabrina’s coolest cat. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives October 26.
