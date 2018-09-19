Image: Disney XD

Before Captain Marvel makes her live-action debut in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, she’s coming to Disney XD to guide a new team of young superheroes in Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

While what happens in Marvel’s animated shows doesn’t always have a direct connection or parallel to the developments in the MCU, it’s always interesting to see how the different Marvel properties handle prominent characters like Carol Danvers. In this featurette, debuting exclusively on io9, we meet Marvel Rising’s take on Carol, voiced by Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy, Designated Survivor), who describes the character as being influenced by none other than Clint Eastwood.

Rather than acting as the leader of Marvel Rising’s iteration of Alpha Flight, Carol will mentor her team of young Secret Warriors just as Earth becomes imperiled by yet another alien invasion. It’s the sort of world-ending threat one imagines Captain Marvel would be perfectly capable of handling on her own, but when Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors drops on September 30, she’s going to have more than enough backup to get the job done.