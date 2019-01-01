Image: Del Ray

It’s 2019! If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to “read more sci-fi and fantasy,” we’ve got all kinds of great suggestions to get you started. And if that isn’t on your list of ways to self-improve, you just might get inspired to add it after seeing all the new books that January has to offer.



Crimes Against Humanity by Susan R. Matthews

The author’s latest installment in her Phillip K. Dick Award-nominated Jurisdiction Series is set in the lawless “Gonebeyond Space,” where one determined fleet inquisitor finds himself in a fight against a crime syndicate that’s trying to kill him and reinstate intergalactic slavery, not necessarily in that order. (Jan. 1)

The Fall of Io by Wesley Chu

The sequel to The Rise of Io picks back up with Ella Patel, unwitting host to an alien named Io, who was forced to become an even more unwitting agent in an intergalactic war. These days, she’s back to being a con artist and bank robber—but she’s still got that alien in her brain, and it’s looking like she’s about to be pressed back into service. (Jan. 1)

The Storm by David Drake

The author’s sci-fi spin on Arthurian legends continues, as a young man who’s trying to unite the universe’s surviving humans seeks a skilled monster-slayer to help him with some of the messier aspects of forming a new, hopefully peaceful, empire. (Jan. 1)

Alliance Rising: The Hinder Stars by C.J. Cherryh and Jane Fancher

Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America Grand Master Cherryh returns to her Hugo-winning sci-fi saga, set in the Alliance-Union universe. The sudden approach of an unmarked ship sends a space station’s population into a panic—though a few of its savvier residents have some theories about the vessel’s mysterious origins and its ultimate intentions. (Jan. 8)

The Coming Storm by Mark Alpert

It’s the year 2023, and America teeters on the brink of an apocalypse hastened by devastating climate change and a cruel regime that has genetically-enhanced soldiers to do its dirty work. Can one rogue genetic scientist stop the government’s evil plan to alter every citizen’s DNA before it’s too late? (Jan. 8)

Through Fiery Trials by David Weber

The Safehold military sci-fi series continues as two factions among the two human colonies—the smaller contingent in favor of technological advancement, and the old-school religious luddites—try to come to peace over their differences, even as a mysterious new danger threatens the stability of the new world order. (Jan. 8)

In an Absent Dream by Seanan McGuire

In this stand-alone story that’s part of the author’s Wayward Children fantasy series, a young girl who’s determined to set her own path in life finds more trouble than she ever bargained for when she stumbles into a goblin marketplace. (Jan. 8)

The Lost Puzzler by Eyal Kless



In this debut novel set 100 years after an apocalyptic event came close to wiping out all of humanity, the post-survival generations are divided between warring mercenaries and those who are working to restore long-lost technology. Is one mysterious (and mysteriously missing) young boy the key to salvation for everyone? (Jan. 8)

The Water Cure by Sophie Mackintosh

In a feminist revenge fantasy billed as “The Handmaid’s Tale meets The Virgin Suicides,” three sisters who have been raised in total isolation and taught to fear men must grapple with their changing worldview when three strangers suddenly wash ashore on their island home. (Jan. 8)

The Wicked King by Holly Black

The sequel to The Cruel Prince finds the kingdom of Faerie in turmoil, as Jude tries to keep her brother safe by positioning herself as the secret power behind the throne. But she’s soon threatened by betrayal and worse when a would-be traitor discovers her secret. (Jan. 8)

The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden

In this follow-up to The Bear and the Nightingale and The Girl in the Tower, the Winternight Trilogy concludes as the gifted Vasya finds herself in the high-pressure position of trying to save both real-world Russia and the magical realm she’s become an important part of. (Jan. 8)

Fearless by Sarah Tarkoff

The second book in the Eye of the Beholder series—set in a society where piety is rewarded with beauty (and being bad either equals being made ugly or being put to death)—sees heroine Grace Luther set out to expose the lies of a government that’s hiding behind a “prophecy” she’s come to suspect was entirely made up. (Jan. 15)

The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi

In 1889 Paris, treasure hunter Séverin is hired to dig up an ancient artifact that’s both top-secret and holds great personal value—so he gathers an unusual crew of experts (including an engineer, a dancer, and a historian) to assist him on his unexpectedly dangerous quest. (Jan. 15)

Rewrite: Loops in the Timescape by Gregory Benford



This “thematic sequel” to the author’s Nebula-winning Timescape sends a history professor back to 1968, where his 16-year-old self connects with some big names (Albert Einstein, Philip K. Dick) who share his ability to time travel. (Jan. 15)

Shadow Captain by Alastair Reynolds

In this sequel to the Locus-winning Revenger, two long-separated sisters must overcome their differences to hunt down a priceless pirate treasure before anyone else in the galaxy gets there first. (Jan. 15)

Stain by A.G. Howard

Lyra, a princess incapable of speech, is banished by a jealous aunt, quickly falls under the spell of a deceptive witch, and then sees her birthright threatened when her intended is pursued by an imposter. It’s a lot to overcome, especially without a voice—but it’s what Lyra will need to do to regain control of her destiny. (Jan. 15)

Golden State by Ben Winters

In an alternate-future version of California, in a society where telling the truth is valued over all other qualities, a veteran of the “Speculative Service” finds he’s the last line of defense when people in power start manipulating facts to bend reality for their own gain. (Jan. 22)

The Hod King by Josiah Bancroft

The Books of Babel series continues as Senlin’s scattered gang of outcasts navigates the city of Pelphia—a hotbed of corruption and conspiracy, not to mention missing friends and unwanted admirers—while trying to find out the identity of the Hod King. (Jan. 22)

The Kingdom of Copper by S.A. Chakraborty

The adventure that began in The City of Brass continues as former Cairo con artist Nahri embraces her magical heritage, exiled royal Ali explores his own newfound abilities, and a group of djinn gather in the court of Daevabad to celebrate the turning of the century...even as a new threat begins to gather strength on the horizon. (Jan. 22)

Vultures by Chuck Wendig

The sixth and final Miriam Black novel sees the series’ pregnant heroine facing the dreaded Trespasser one final time, using her powers of prophecy to try and wipe out the threat once and for all. (Jan. 22)

King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo

After a devastating civil war, a young king must rebuild his country—a task that would be daunting enough even if he wasn’t also dealing with (and trying to conceal) the rapid emergence of his own dark magical powers. (Jan. 29)

Reckoning of Fallen Gods: A Tale of the Coven by R.A. Salvatore

The acclaimed author kicks off a new series set in a world on the brink of war, though the inhabitants of a lonely mountain—including a trader and the woman who killed a god to save him—are unaware of the peril they’ll soon be facing. (Jan. 29)

The Wolf in the Whale by Jordanna Max Brodsky

A young Inuit shaman reluctantly teams up with a Viking warrior to save her world when a war between humans and their gods threatens the survival of her people. (Jan. 29)

