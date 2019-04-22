Image: HBO

Much has been said about the distinct lack of lighting in Game of Thrones’ final season. And I’m sad to say, if you were hoping to make out anything happening in next week’s enormous Battle of Winterfell...good luck with that.

The third episode of season eight—name TBD since they aren’t releasing that information until the night of the episode for some reason now—is when everything will come to a head. And by everything I mean the entire population of zombies and not zombies. But will they be able to see each other?

Where is the Lord of Light when you need them?

Many beloved characters are sure to die, and there’s no guarantee the battle will be wrapped up neatly here, but is this preview is any indication, death will be met in a variety of ways.

Game of Thrones returns on Sunday.

