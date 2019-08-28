We come from the future
Get Ready for the New Ghostbusters Film With a Revival Screening of the Original Classic

Beth Elderkin
Get ready for big slime.
Image: Sony Pictures

There’s something strange coming back to theaters. Who you gonna call?

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures have announced they’re bringing the original Ghostbusters back to theaters for two nights of 35th anniversary screenings. According to the press release, the revival screenings will include an intro featuring key members of the original cast sharing memories of making the iconic comedy, as well as “newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes from famous scenes.”

This comes as Jason Reitman continues work on his upcoming Ghostbusters movie, which comes out summer 2020. It stars Carrie Coon as a single mother of two kids, played by Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, and also features Paul Rudd as a teacher. The family will have some kind of connection to the original characters...and rumor has it that several of the actors from the original film are set to return for the latest installment, including Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd.

Ghostbusters will return to the big screen on Sunday, October 6, and Thursday, October 10 at participating theaters across the country (you can find out which ones here).

