Get Ready For Rick and Morty's Season 4 Premiere With the New Opening Sequence

Julie Muncy
Rick and Morty
Image: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty, no matter what else you think about it, has good opening sequences. They’re dense, silly, hyper referential and with lots of little details to pick out. They’re the show in microcosm, and they’re pretty delightful.

A new season, of course, means a new intro, and ahead of tonight’s premiere of Rick and Morty’s fourth season is a perfect time to check out the title sequence. Adult Swim shared it to YouTube recently, and it’s a short minute of intrigue

Also, frankly, of questions. Like, how many places has Rick retrofitted to hide space guns? And if that’s what’s in the fridge, where do they keep the food? Rick and Morty, as they say, takes a good deal of smarts to figure out. Perhaps I do not have what it takes.

The fourth season of the show premieres tonight on Adult Swim.

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

