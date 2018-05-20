Image: Blumhouse Productions

Get Out, one of the best films of last year (and absolutely one of our favorites), has another award to add to its long list: a Nebula.

The Nebula Awards, a yearly recognition of the best works of science fiction and fantasy released in the United States, released its latest slate of winners today. Among creators like NK Jemisin (who won best novel for The Stone Sky) and The Last Unicorn author Peter S. Beagle (who won a Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award), Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, took home the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation.

This is a big win for Peele: the Nebulas are some of the most prestigious awards in genre fiction, awarded each year by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. With this victory, Peele joins the likes of Joe H aldeman, Isaac Asimov, and Ursula K. Le Guin as one of the most influential creators working in the field. Frankly, he deserves it.

[The Verge]