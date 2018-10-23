Image: Grey Matter Art

Few people capture a science fiction scene quite like artist Kilian Eng, and rarely has that been illustrated better than his latest art piece.

Grey Matter Art will be releasing a new piece called The Last Wave II by Kilian Eng on Thursday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. EST. It’s the second piece in a series, but even if you don’t have that piece, this is just a stunning, evocative, challenging sci-fi landscape that’s sure to spark your imagination. Here’s the full look.

And here’s a “key line” variant edition of the piece, which is more limited, but perfect if you like a more artistic version.

There’s just so much to look at here. The figures, the planets, the architecture. It’s sumptuous and created to let you add your own narrative to this incredible scene.

The piece is 36 x 24 inches and will be released in a regular edition of 200 and variant edition of 25. The pieces cost $45 and $55 respectively and will be available at this link.

