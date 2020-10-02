Vote 2020 graphic
Get in the Spirit of the Season With This Fun Peek at Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Exclusive
Exclusivescooby doohalloweenHappy Halloween Scooby-Doo!ElviraWarner BrosWarner Bros Animationanimationmatthew lillardKate Micucci
Halloween candy GOALS.
Halloween candy GOALS.
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and the rest of the Mystery Inc. gang chase spooks all year long—but you gotta assume October is still their busiest month.

io9 has a fun clip today from Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! showcasing the new animated film’s seasonally appropriate guest star: horror icon Elvira.

Dammit Fred, now we’re craving banh mi.

In addition to the Mistress of the Dark (Cassandra Peterson), the Warner Bros. Animation release also features Bill Nye the Science Guy (as himself), and conflict in the form of mutant jack-o-lanterns that spring forth from a toxic pumpkin patch (2020 strikes again!) to pay Crystal Cove an unwanted holiday visit.

The regular Scooby-Doo cast includes the legendary Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo and Fred), as well as Grey Griffin (Daphne), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy), and Kate Micucci (Velma); the movie is written and directed by Maxwell Atoms (The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy).

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! will be out both digitally and on DVD October 6.

The fact that Elvira’s first scene in the movie is her making a joke about her bewbs warms the cockles of me heart.