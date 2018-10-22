Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

It’s the perfect time of year to curl up with your favorite festive films as the holidays arrive, staring with Halloween. What’s your favorite spooky flick? A classic horror movie, or something lighter? Leslie Wai clearly has an infinity for the latter, as he’s created a wonderful tribute to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas by performing “This is Halloween” using nothing but sounds recorded from spooky decorations.

We never realized that something as simple as pouring candy from one bucket to another had so much musical potential--but we can’t but help feel a little disappointed that Wai wasn’t able to incorporate that cheesy but iconic electronic wailing sound effect that so many animated Halloween figures use.