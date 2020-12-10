Ms. Marvel Makes Her MCU Debut in This First Look

Hello, Kamala. Screenshot : Disney

Have no fear, Marvel universe—Ms. Marvel is here!



Just revealed at the Disney Investor Day event, our first look at Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, in the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney+ series from Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meer Menon. The series follows the young Carol-Danvers-loving Kamala as she finds herself transformed into a hero herself, taking inspiration from her icon to become Ms. Marvel.

As well as giving us a brief first look at Vellani in the title role as well as her family, Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige confirmed that Vellani will reprise her role as Kamala Khan alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, and WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta.

Advertisement

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ some time in late 2021.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.