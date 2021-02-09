Get to know how a Runabout, err, runs about. Image : Eaglemoss

Ever wondered what powers a R unabout? How generations of Cardassian and then Federation engineers helped keep Terok Nor, née Deep Space Nine’s titular space station, running on seemingly nothing but Miles O’Brien’s disdain? Good news: this week the only book you’ve wanted to read has arrived, and we’ve got a look inside.



Out this week from Eaglemoss and Hero Collector’s Star Trek range, Simon Hugo and Ben Robinson’s Deep Space Nine: The Illustrated Handbook gives fans an in-universe look at the tech behind one of the most beloved Trek shows around. From Federation Runabouts to the legacy of Cardassian design Sisko’s team has to deal with transforming DS9 into a hub of Federation and Bajoran interests, all the way up to breaking down the Defiant, the vanguard of Starfleet’s war against the Dominion, the book is filled with artwork and stills from DS9 highlighting everything that makes the titular station tick.

To celebrate the release of the book, we’ve got an exclusive look at a few spreads detailing the Federation’s souped-up support craft, the Runabout, and just how those Runabouts and other ships docked at DS9's many ports, whether to be permanently stationed at the outpost or while passing on their way to Bajor, the Gamma Quadrant, and beyond. Check them out below!



Deep Space Nine: The Illustrated Handbook is available now.



