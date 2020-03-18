Get a Load of the Glorious Kaiju Art Stomping Into Mondo's New Godzilla Gallery

Long live the king! Image : Oliver Barrett ( Mondo )

There are few more iconic giant creatures than Godzilla—he’s the king for a reason, after all. N ow, he’s getting a poster collection worthy of such royalty, and io9 has an exclusive first look at what’s going to be charging its way into your hearts (and your wallets) with a mighty skree-onk!



Spinning out of the company’s previous fashion collaboration with Toho, Mondo’s new celebration of the King of all Kaiju—which was set to launch at SXSW, prior to the event’s cancellation this year—will see artists champion icons of all eras of Godzilla, from the early days of Showa classics up to the likes of his recent films like Shin Godzilla. Beginning tomorrow, March 19, the new collection will roll out in waves in the coming weeks, starting with three posters: two from artist Tom Whalen, and one from Oliver Barrett, with each poster having special variant editions available as well.

Whalen has two posters on offer. The first one celebrates the 1973 classic Godzilla vs. Megalon, depicting the big G battling Megalon in the shadow of Jet Jaguar. The standard edition is a run of 250, and will set you back $55, while the variant (a run of 125) will cost you $75. Both prints are 24” x 36”.

The standard edition of Godzilla vs. Megalon... Image : Tom Whalen ( Mondo ) ...and the variant. Image : Tom Whalen ( Mondo ) 1 / 2

The second, meanwhile, first revealed when the show was announced, is a celebration of Godzilla’s most iconic metallic foe: Mechagodzilla! Inspired by Terror of Mechagodzilla, Mechagodzilla’s sophomore outing in 1975, both the standard and variant editions of the 36” x 24" print will set you back $75—and both have runs of 125 prints.

The standard edition of Terror of Mechagodzilla... Image : Tom Whalen ( Mondo ) ...and the v ariant. Image : Tom Whalen ( Mondo ) 1 / 2

Lastly, Oliver Barrett—who se gorgeous artwork can currently be found plastered all over Mondo and Restoration’s excellent tabletop arena combat game, Unmatched—is offering a haunting poster inspired by the movie that started it all: 1953's Godzilla. The standard 24” x 36” poster, an edition of 250, will set you back $50, and features the film’s W estern title change for its heavily-retweaked 1954 release as Godzilla: King of the Monsters! (not to be confused with last year’s gleefully silly blockbuster epic from Michael Dougherty of the same name). As with Whalen’s variant posters, the variant edition offers not just a color tweak, but the film’s original Japanese title in a striking red. That’s in a run of just 125, and will cost you $75.

Oliver Barrett’s standard King of the Monsters print... Image : Oliver Barrett ( Mondo ) ...and the v ariant. Image : Oliver Barrett ( Mondo ) 1 / 2

If that wasn’t enough Godzilla Goodness, you can also check out a new video from Whalen that delves into his process of creating both the Godzilla vs. Megalon and Terror of Mechagodzilla posters below!

Mondo’s Godzilla gallery awakens online at the official Mondo webstore, from March 19.

