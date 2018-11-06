Image: Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd.

The first volume of the Sailor Moon Eternal Edition was the beginning of one of the most comprehensive overhauls ever seen for a Western release of the Sailor Moon manga—new color art never released outside of Japan, new translations, and even new covers from Naoko Takeuchi herself. Now we’ve got an exclusive look inside the second volume.

Kodansha has provided io9 the first look at some of the color pages that will be included in volume 2 of the Eternal Edition. While prior English releases of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon manga have included some of the original color versions of Takeuchi’s original, iconic artwork from the series, the ongoing release of Eternal Edition marks the first time ever that all of the color work Takeuchi did for Sailor Moon has been officially released in the West.

Advertisement

Image: Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd.

Along with the new color pages, Sailor Moon Eternal Edition—which will eventually collect the entire saga of Usagi and her cosmic friends across 10 bumper-sized volumes—includes an all-new translation of the manga. It will also present it in the largest format the series has ever been available in, complete with high-quality paper and even holographic coating on the covers for a suitably shiny Magical Girl experience. It wouldn’t be Sailor Moon without a bit of sparkle, would it? Without further ado, check out six new all color pages from volume 2 below:



Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd. Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd. Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd. Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd. Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd. Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd. 1 / 6

Advertisement

And if you want to see a bit more, here are the two all-new covers of Ami (Sailor Mercury) and Rei (Sailor Mars) Takeuchi illustrated for volumes 2 and 3:

Image: Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd.

Image: Sailor Moon ©Naoko Takeuchi/Kodansha, Ltd.

Advertisement

Sailor Moon Eternal Edition Volume 1 is available now, with volume 2 releasing next week on November 13. If you want to know more about the series, check out Kodansha’s official page for the Eternal Edition here.