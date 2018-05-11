Image: Wizards of the Coast

Hail Satan! Or the deity of your choice. The demonic followers of Dungeons & Dragons have whole pantheons of dark divinities to champion, of course.



This month, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a brand new bestiary full of creatures and foes for your intrepid parties of adventurers to punch in the face until gold drops out of them (or, you know, sometimes run from in terror).

Image: Jason Rainville (Wizards of the Coast)

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes—similar in style to 2016's Volo’s Guide to Monsters in that it’s part lore book, part rule book—is based on the life’s research of Mordenkainen, the legendary wizard of the World of Greyhawk, imagining all sorts of fantastical creatures from across the planes of existence that he’s encountered over a lifetime of travel and scholarly exploits. This includes the horrifying cults and demonic forces found below, which io9 is proud to exclusively debut!



Image: Tom Babbey (Wizards of the Coast)

Advertisement

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Advertisement

Image: Ilya Shkipin (Wizards of the Coast)

And, if you want to see more, our friends over at Kotaku have a look at the truly gross version of the third edition classic monster Sibriex that’ll be in the book. Just... make sure you’re not eating when you click the link.



Image: Vance Kelly (Wizards of the Coast)

Advertisement

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes will be available starting May 18 in hobby stores—complete with an exclusive alternate cover design, seen above—ahead of a wide release on May 29.