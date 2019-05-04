Image: HBO

George RR Martin has emerged from the crypts of Winterfell today with a new blog post, which offers no details on his upcoming books but does have some information on HBO’s ongoing attempts to extend the Game of Thrones universe.

Responding to recent reports of at least one of the Game of Thrones successors being canned, Martin said that three successors, out of a starting slate of five, are still in development:



Oh, and speaking of television, don’t believe everything you read. Internet reports are notoriously unreliable. We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term “spinoffs”) at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely. The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer. What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.

Advertisement

Fire & Blood being the title of Martin’s Westerosi history book, this suggests that at least one of the series is going to be delving into that history. As for what The Long Night could mean, I’ll leave it to you all to speculate. Westeros lore nerds, this is your time to shine.



Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO, for a few more weeks, at least.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.