George R.R. Martin is living his very best life and doing whatever the hell he wants. Though it’s sure to disappoint some of his fans, the former Livejournal user is moving full steam ahead with a new animated film based one of his non-Game of Thrones books. But don’t worry, there’s still a dragon.

Warner Bros. is producing an animated adaptation of Martin’s novella for children, The Ice Dragon. It’s about a young girl who befriends a mysterious dragon who, unlike most other dragons, radiates a magical and deadly chill. Currently, Martin is attached to produce the feature film, but The Hollywood Reporter suggests that he may ultimately end up writing the script as well.



The idea of Martin throwing himself into the production of a film might alarm those eagerly awaiting him to finish his A Song of Ice and Fire series, but at this point, there’s really nothing fans can do other than kick back and let Martin do his thing.

