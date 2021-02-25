Dave Bautista in The Scorpion King 3 and Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter, perhaps a reasonable facsimile of what we’ll see in the movie. Image : Universal/Sony

Don’t panic if you haven’t heard of it before. “In the Lost Lands” is only a short story George R.R. Martin published in Asimov’s Science Fiction magazine back in 1985, but that isn’t stopping Hollywood from turning it into a new fantasy movie, courtesy of Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista and longtime cinema partners Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.



Here’s how Deadline describes the premise:

The movie will follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape shifting, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the ‘Lost Lands’, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Advertisement

If you want more info, Redditor aowshodow has a much more detailed summary here, but their most interesting comment is that story holds a bit of evolutionary DNA for A Song of Ice and Fire. If you’d like to read it while you wait a couple of years for the film to get made and come out, you can find it in Martin’s Nebula Award-winning short story collection Portraits of His Children.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

