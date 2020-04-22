We come from the future
Books

George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings Gets a Gorgeous (and Bloody) Collector's Edition

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:game of thrones
game of thronesa song of ice and firegeorge rr martinfolio societybooksartistsJonathan Burtonbrienne of tarthJon SnowDaenerys Targaryen
3
Brienne of Tarth witnesses the death of Renly Baratheon in this illustration from A Clash of Kings.
Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings.

It’s like taking a trip back in time. The second novel in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series—which inspired some of the greatest moments in Game of Thrones—is getting a seriously decked-out collector’s edition.

The Folio Society has unveiled the second special edition for its ongoing A Song of Ice and Fire reprint. This version of A Clash of Kings features updated family trees for the Houses of Westeros that reflect events from A Game of Thrones, along with illustrations from Jonathan Burton that recreate some of the novel’s most iconic scenes. That includes Jon Snow’s confrontation with Ygritte, Renly Baratheon’s death, and (who can forget) the wildfire explosion during the Battle of Blackwater Bay.

Here are several of the illustrations featured in A Clash of Kings, along with a look at the collector’s edition itself (which has been separated into two books):

The Folio Society’s A Clash of Kings is available on its website, along with the first book in its ongoing series, A Game of Thrones. The plan is to release collector’s editions for all the novels in A Song of Ice and Fire—whenever Martin gets around to finishing them.

For more, make sure you're following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

