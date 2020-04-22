George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings Gets a Gorgeous (and Bloody) Collector's Edition

The Folio Society has unveiled the second special edition for its ongoing A Song of Ice and Fire reprint. This version of A Clash of Kings features updated family trees for the Houses of Westeros that reflect events from A Game of Thrones, along with illustrations from Jonathan Burton that recreate some of the novel’s most iconic scenes. That includes Jon Snow’s confrontation with Ygritte, Renly Baratheon’s death, and (who can forget) the wildfire explosion during the Battle of Blackwater Bay.
Here are several of the illustrations featured in A Clash of Kings, along with a look at the collector’s edition itself (which has been separated into two books):
The Folio Society’s A Clash of Kings is available on its website, along with the first book in its ongoing series, A Game of Thrones. The plan is to release collector’s editions for all the novels in A Song of Ice and Fire—whenever Martin gets around to finishing them.
