After soaring past $750 million worldwide in under two weeks of release and retaining the top spot at the U.S. box office, it seems pretty obvious that Captain Marvel has a lot of fans. Now, you can count Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin among them.

Martin recently took time out of his Winds of Winter writing (hopefully) to check out the latest film from Marvel Studios, and then posted about it on his blog:

The movie is hugely entertaining. I look forward to seeing how the Marvel teams uses the captain in the forthcoming Avengers movie. Once she comes fully into her powers, she is far and away the most powerful character in the MCU. She could eat Iron Man for lunch and have Thor for dessert, with a side of Dr. Strange. Thanos is in trouble now.

He also put on his geek hat and talked about one part of the film he didn’t like, though: that the Mar-Vell of the movie wasn’t the same as Mar-Vell from the comics:

As an old (very very old) Marvel fanboy, I am a little saddened that they dropped the original Captain Marvel (not counting Fawcett’s Big Red Cheese), the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, from the continuity. THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL was one of Marvel’s classics, way back when. Maybe that’s just me, though. I am kind of a purist when it comes to adaptations.

Whether or not that last line is a dig at the fact that the HBO show based on his novels won’t end up matching his novels is unclear.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Game of Thrones comes back April 14. The next A Song of Ice and Fire book, The Winds of Winter, will be released ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

