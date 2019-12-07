George Miller Says He's Still Making Another Mad Max Movie, Just Wait a Little Longer

Max! Image : Warner Bros. Pictures

The wandering continues. Soon.

At least, that’s what George Miller said, in a recent, lengthy report from Deadline concerning his upcoming film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Not a lot is known about that film, though it is beginning to gear up right now. And as soon as it’s done, Miller suggests, another Mad Max is coming down the pipeline.



“I’m not done with the Mad Max story,” he told Deadline, “and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this.”



He continued, saying, “We’re in preparation on that as well. It’s an interesting question, the idea of multi-tasking. I discuss this with other filmmakers and I think what happens to me is that when you’re working on one thing, and you get so distracted and focused on that one thing, it’s like a creative holiday to focus on the other one for a bit. It helps you achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn’t seem to be the case now.”



What that means, for fans of Fury Road and the strange, sprawling apocalypse Miller has created over the course of his career, is that Mad Max is never that far from his mind, even as he works on his newest project. And once it’s done, barring complications, hopefully, it’s Mad Max time.



