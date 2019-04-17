Image: HBO

A George played a role in the return of Game of Thrones this past weekend. Just perhaps not the George you may have presumed.



Advertisement

In the wake of Game of Thrones’ return, HBO has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette about what went into making the season premiere, “Winterfell,” a reality. There’s a bunch of stuff in there about the process of making the episode (obviously, it goes into spoiler-y plot details, so if you haven’t watched the premiere yet, consider yourself doubly warned!). Most delightfully, though, it reveals the moment that George Lucas just showed up on set...and actually helped give some notes on a scene to Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.

Maybe he just wanted to hear whatever that movie trilogy Weiss and Benioff have planned in his old galaxy is about. But still! George Lucas! Directing a moment of Game of Thrones?

Advertisement

And not just any moment, but Jon and Dany hashing out the brewing discontent between Jon’s aunt-girlfriend and his adoptive sister (ah, this show), while engaging in a bit of mild flirting. We all know what happened the last time George got his hands on a genre romance, sure, but hey! It turned out fine here. Still, now you know that, even for a brief moment, the man behind Star Wars helped bring a tiny part of Game of Thrones’ conclusion to life.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.