Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Genndy Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Is Heading to HBO Max

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:hbo max
hbo maxunicorn: warriors eternalGenndy Tartakovskycartoon networkstreaming
1
Save
A section from the poster for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.
A section from the poster for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.
Image: HBO Max

A new generation of heroes are rising—well before their time. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, the latest animated series from Samurai Jack and Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky, all about ancient heroes who’ve been reincarnated into the bodies of teenagers.

Advertisement

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can’t wait for people to see it!” Tartakovsky said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to a press release, HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. The supernatural series is about a group of “ancient teen heroes,” based on different myths and legends from around the world. These warriors fighting for good, also known as “unicorns,” have been reawakened to help save the world once again—only they’ve found themselves in the bodies of teenagers. This means they have to navigate saving the world while struggling with the worst of all things: puberty.

Here’s a look at the full poster.

undefined
Image: HBO Max
G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV

Tartakovsky has been part of the Cartoon Network for years, creating the network’s first original series with Dexter’s Laboratory. Since then, he’s become a staple in children’s and adult animation, responsible for everything from the Hotel Transylvania series to the powerful (and ultra-violent) Primal. This latest series seems right up his alley. Plus, one of the unicorns looks like Tik Tok from Return to Oz! How can you not love that?

No expected production or release date has been announced yet.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Tim Curry's Gloriously Bad Halloween Song From The Worst Witch: A Scholarly Analysis

Asteroid Apophis Could Still Hit Earth in 2068, New Measurements Suggest

Birds With 20-Foot Wingspans Once Patrolled the Skies of Antarctica

The Nerd's Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in November

DISCUSSION

alirisexile
A Lantern of Hope

Oh yeah, this is right up my alley. New thing to be stoked about!