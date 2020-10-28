Genndy Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Is Heading to HBO Max

A section from the poster for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Image : HBO Max

A new generation of heroes are rising—well before their time. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, the latest animated series from Samurai Jack and Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky, all about ancient heroes who’ve been reincarnated into the bodies of teenagers.

“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can’t wait for people to see it!” Tartakovsky said in a statement.

According to a press release, HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. The supernatural series is about a group of “ancient teen heroes,” based on different myths and legends from around the world. These warriors fighting for good, also known as “unicorns,” have been reawakened to help save the world once again—only they’ve found themselves in the bodies of teenagers. This means they have to navigate saving the world while struggling with the worst of all things: puberty.

Here’s a look at the full poster.

Image : HBO Max

Tartakovsky has been part of the Cartoon Network for years, creating the network’s first original series with Dexter’s Laboratory. Since then, he’s become a staple in children’s and adult animation, responsible for everything from the Hotel Transylvania series to the powerful (and ultra-violent) Primal. This latest series seems right up his alley. Plus, one of the unicorns looks like Tik Tok from Return to Oz! How can you not love that?

No expected production or release date has been announced yet.

