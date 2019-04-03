Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: HBO (YouTube)

In the game of thrones, you win or you die—or the snowpocalypse rains down a bunch of ponies from the sky. In this latest featurette for Game of Thrones, the visual effects team dives into digitally creating one of the television’s most epic series.

The latest behind-the-scenes featurette is in advance of Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season. “Inside GoT: A Story in Visual Effects” goes behind the scenes with the show’s visual effects department, showing how some of the series’ most iconic scenes were made. This ranges from Viserion’s epic demise at the hands of the Night King, to now-Queen Cersei Lannister blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor.

But enough about that: There are ponies.

Dropping from the sky.



Click here to view original GIF

So many falling sky ponies.

Click here to view original GIF

I get that this is all part of the process—one I do not understand because I’m not a VFX specialist—but when I look at this all I see are collapsing horsies pouring like Cocoa Pebbles over the mountainside. Ponies that cannot be hurt, and cannot be killed. Ponies that are...invincible.

My goodness, I’ve got it. The solution to everything. Forget dragonglass, Azor Ahai, or Bran Stark droning on about being the Three-Eyed Raven. All you need to fight an undead army is a bunch of horses raining down on them. They would be unstoppable. And adorable.

