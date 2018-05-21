Image: HBO

Hideo Kojima continues to be full of hope for the Metal Gear Solid movie. Zazie Beetz teases how X-Force will re-introduce the team. Clark Gregg hints at his Agents of SHIELD future. Plus, meet Preacher’s latest villain, get a look at NBC’s new near-future VR show Reverie, and Andy Serkis wants in on the Batman movie. Spoilers, away!



Metal Gear Solid

In the liner notes for the Japanese Blu-ray release of Kings of Summer, Metal Gear Solid designer Hideo Kojima writes, “I’m convinced that no one but [Jordan Vogt-Roberts) can direct Metal Gear Solid.”

The Batman

Andy Serkis would “for sure” appear in War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves’ Batman movie.

Oh, for sure! I mean, I’d go to the edge of the created universe with Matt [Reeves]. I mean, he’s the most brilliant director. I would work with anything with him again, y’know, I mean, I absolutely adore him and we’re very good friends, close friends, and I think he’s an extraordinary director so for sure.

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson is “killing” the role of Captain Marvel, according to co-star Clark Gregg.

X-Force

Speaking with Black Film, Zazie Beetz revealed she’s mostly in the dark about the upcoming X-Force movie, but believes it will “re-introduce” each member of the team, “and double down on just getting to know them.”



I’m contracted to Fox for three more movies. That’s not necessary sequels, just movies with the studio. I’m pretty sure I’m a part of the X-Force movie. I’m met the director of it and he’s lovely and so smart and wonderful. I think they are going to re-introduce the characters they introduced in this film, and double down on just getting to know them. There is no script, as far as I know, available. I don’t really know what the storyline may be. I’m pretty sure I’m going to be a part of it. These are the conversations I loosely or unofficially had with Ryan and the team.

Hereditary

A new international poster from Bloody-Disgusting is full of face-merging horrors.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Bryce Dallas-Howard rides a tyrannosaur in the latest featurette about the practical effect dinos.

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle

Here’s the final trailer for the sequel to last year’s Planet of Monsters, which is now playing theaters in Japan.

Game of Thrones

More set pictures continue to trickle out of filming on sets depicting King’s Landing, showing even more damage—given the blackened parapets and recent reports of pyrotechnics, it’s presumably fire-based damage, and possibly dragonfire-based, to boot—to the barricades of the city’s defenses. [Watchers on the Wall]

American Horror Story

Deadline reports Billie Lourd will return for American Horror Story’s eighth season.

Agents of SHIELD

Clark Gregg has revealed his future on Agents of SHIELD is up in the air following the season five finale.

I have a meeting with [executive producers] Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen and the showrunners and I know there is some interest in having me involved in this 13-episode season six. I don’t know in what form that will take, whether that will be flashbacks or hopefully some sexy dreams that Melinda May is having. [Laughs.] That would be nice. But that’s all I know so far. There is some desire that is going to be explained to me but it’s why this finale is so deep and emotional. I knew by then that this was really a farewell to that character and his life. It was also before we knew anything about whether or not we were picked up so the scene where he is saying goodbye to people was a scene that we couldn’t even rehearse or read aloud successfully. We just had to figure out where we were going to stand and start shooting it because it was just so emotional for me and everybody there.

Arrow

During a recent panel at Motor City Comic Con, Stephen Amell stated he’d “love” for Oliver Queen to meet Tyler Hoechlin’s incarnation of Superman.

Superman. I thought that Tyler did a great job, and I had an opportunity to fangirl over [Smallville star] Tom Welling. I would love for Oliver and Clark to eventually meet. I think that that would be incredible.

Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio has wrapped filming on Daredevil season three.

Fear the Walking Dead

Madison wants a better future for her kids (with no zombies in it) in a clip from June 3rd’s episode, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.”

Westworld

HBO has an intriguing teaser for next week’s episode, “PhaseSpace.”

Reverie

TV Line has a sneak peek at the new series about a hostage negotiator coaxing people out of their virtual reality fantasies.

Preacher

Finally, a new promo for season three gives us our first look at Allfather D’Aronique, as well as the rest of the show’s incoming grotesques.

