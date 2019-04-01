Image: Michael Ramstead (Spoke Art)

It’s almost here. After almost two years of waiting, the final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14, which means you only have a few more days to bask in this moment before any character you love could be brutally murdered at any second.

The Spoke Art gallery in San Francisco, CA is here to help. Saturday, April 6 and Sunday April 7, it will open “Winter is Here,” a group show paying tribute to the hit HBO fantasy. Over 70 artists have created pieces based on the show and its characters; below, we’ve got just a small sample, including a few pieces exclusive to io9.

Battle of the Bastards by Scott Mitchell Drogon by Cristian Eres Jon Snow Cone by Anna Tillett The Lion in Winter by Bennett Slater Lyanna Mormont by Bruce White (This is painted on velvet!) Walk of Punishment by Concepcion Studios Mother by Daliah Ammar Arya and the Hound by Dan Grissom Nymeria’s Return by Dean Stuart The Maid of Tarth by Lori Herbst Jon Snow by Lorraine Loots (notice the pencil for scale. Insane) A Song of Fire by Michael Ramstead A Song of Ice by Michael Ramstead Oath Keeper by Nan Lawson 1 / 14

“Winter is Here” opens at 6 p.m. PT on April 6 at Spoke Art in San Francisco and will also be on display April 7. For more info, visit the gallery’s website.

Oh, and once again: Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.

