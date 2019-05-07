Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images for TIME)

It’s been a while since Richard Madden has actually been on Game of Thrones—the Red Wedding was all the way back in season three!—but he’ll always be Robb Stark to us, even though he’s gone on to other things, including winning a Golden Globe for BBC thriller Bodyguard. However, he may be about to make a huge return to the world of genre, thanks to Marvel’s The Eternals.

Variety’s very brief post on the news notes that Madden is “in talks” to play the character Ikaris, one of the leaders of Marvel’s Jack Kirby-created race of quasi-immortal superpowered beings. With Chloe Zhao set to direct, The Eternals has already cast Angelina Jolie (rumored to be playing the telekinetic Sersi, a character name that might give Madden some Game of Thrones flashbacks) and Kumail Nanjiani.

Advertisement

As with all Marvel movies post-Avengers: Endgame, further details on The Eternals are very slim—but now that the dust has begun to settle from that cinematic behemoth, seems safe to assume we can expect more forward-looking news on this and other projects from the studio soon.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.