Photo: HBO

The latest teaser for Game of Thrones, highlighting the biggest moments of the series while prepping us for the last season, has told us the month we can expect to see the final battle for the future of Westeros. The long march toward actually figuring out when we can watch the show again...marches on.



The teaser (as shared by Entertainment Weekly) reveals that the last season of Game of Thrones will debut in April 2019. This matches just about every previous season’s premiere month—with the exception of season 7, which arrived in July 2016 because they had to wait for winter to arrive before filming. This final season has taken even longer to film than that one, making us wait almost two years to see how the Final Battle plays out. No new footage here but, well, enjoy.

Look, I’m just as frustrated as you are that the only peek we’ve gotten at season 8 was that tiny three-second clip that I needlessly analyzed to death. Especially because this season promises the biggest battle ever seen on either film or television. But hey, at least they didn’t tell us the official release date by making us wait for a giant block of ice to melt. At least...not yet.

For now, we know Game of Thrones arrives sometime in April 2019.