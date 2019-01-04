Photo: Helen Sloan (HBO)

Many Game of Thrones fans are anxiously awaiting that super-awkward moment in season eight when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen realize that they’ve boned a close relative. But according to one of the showrunners, as well as the actors themselves, the reveal could also tear them apart—because Dany might not let anyone block her path to the Iron Throne.

In an interview with TV Insider, co-showrunner D.B. Weiss chatted about how Samwell Tarly found out last season that Jon is actually a Targaryen and next in line to the Iron Throne (not to mention he’s technically Dany’s nephew). The “R+L=J” twist was actually revealed in season six—but now that Jon’s best friend knows the truth, it’s only a matter of time before Jon finds out too...since it’s the final season of the series.

Advertisement

“From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are. It’s about what happens when Jon finds out,” Weiss said.

So here’s the question: What will happen when Jon Snow finds out? After all, he’s not exactly interested in becoming King of the Seven Kingdoms and has sworn fealty to Daenerys as she seeks to assert her claim. Would he simply keep it to himself, possibly distancing himself from Dany because (ew) they’re actually related? Well, according to Kit Harington, it’s not that easy. Because Jon is like Pinocchio: He cannot tell a lie. Or at least he’s not supposed to.

“Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie,” Harington said. “Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke also weighed in during the interview, adding that Dany finding out that Jon was actually next in line for the Iron Throne would “cut deep”—since not only has she fallen in love with him (that’s news to me), but she’s also on a lifelong quest to avenge her family and take her place on the Iron Throne. If it turns out it’s supposed to be someone else on the throne, will she refuse to accept it? That could lead to a disastrous conflict for the two of them.

Though knowing George R.R. Martin and his stories, they’ll probably end up getting married and avoiding the whole problem anyway.

Game of Thrones returns with season eight sometime in April.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.