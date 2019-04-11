Photo: John Phillips (Getty Images)

After Westeros, Jorah Mormont is heading to Gotham City.



Deadline is reporting that Iain Glen will join the second season of DC Universe’s Titans in a recurring capacity, as an older version of Bruce Wayne looking to patch up his relationship with Dick “Fuck Batman” Grayson. Here’s the official character description:

After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.

Advertisement

While yes, this means that Glen is, well, Batman—although Deadline notes it’s not been confirmed yet if we’ll ever actually see this verison of Bruce suited up as the Dark Knight—it’s not the first time Batman has appeared on Titans, technically. A murderous incarnation of Bats showed up in the first season finale, only to be revealed as vision conjured up by Raven’s demonic father, Trigon. The real version was briefly glimpsed in shadowy flashbacks to Dick’s childhood, but now we know at least that Bruce Wayne is going to become a major factor in the show’s season two return.

Titans is set to return to DC Universe this fall.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.