Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: HBO (YouTube)

Winter may have already arrived around the globe, but next year we’ll also be getting a winter the likes of which we’ve never seen. We’re a few months away from the final season of Game of Thrones, where good will take its last stand against the forces of the undead, and we’ve gotten a gorgeously symbolic teaser for the final battle to come.



Today, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss appeared alongside Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) at São Paulo Expo in Brazil, an offshoot of San Diego Comic-Con. There, they premiered a new beautiful teaser for the final season. Following that brief three-second glimpse of footage earlier this year, this animation shows the Houses of Westeros freezing and burning on the table at Dragonstone, clashing together in ice and fire. It’s perfectly poetic.

Advertisement

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have joined forces to defeat the White Walkers once and for all. But the coming night isn’t the only threat. Cersei Lannister, still ruling as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, isn’t giving up her Iron Throne that easily. Ice and fire, indeed.

Game of Thrones returns on HBO, one last time, in April 2019.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.