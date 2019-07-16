Photo: HBO

The 71st Emmy Awards, celebrating the biggest television shows out there, just announced all its nominees. Of course, everyone is dying to know how Game of Thrones’ divisive eighth and final season would fare on its last trip to the ceremony—and the show has gone and done it again. The final season may have not have endeared itself to all fans, but it’s leading the pack with a record-breaking 32 nominations.



Many of Game of Thrones’ biggest actors are nominated this year. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were both nominated for best actor and actress, respectively, while four women from the series—Gwendoline Christie, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Lena Headey—were nominated for supporting actress. Peter Dinklage is joined by Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the supporting actor category...which interestingly ignored Isaac Hempstead-Wright, aka the guy who actually became king of Westeros.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale’s second season was mostly represented last year, but did manage to secure a couple of nominations this year. This includes a Best Directing nomination for Daina Reid, who helmed the standout episode “Holly.”

Advertisement

Russian Doll, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and The Good Place also secured some nominations this year, but nowhere to the degree of Game of Thrones’ finale season. The series is now at a whipping 164 Emmy nominations, the most of any scripted show in history. Regardless of how you feel about the final season, and some of us feel a lot, that’s an impressive feat.

Here are this year’s nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Advertisement

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Advertisement

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Vader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Timothy Simons, Veep

Henry Winkler, Barry

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Advertisement

Outsanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, “ronny/lily,” Barry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Episode 1,” Fleabag

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” PEN15

Allison Silverman, “A Warm Body,” Russian Doll

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, “Janet(s),” The Good Place

David Mandel, “Veep,” Veep

Advertisement

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Advertisement

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Advertisement

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones

David Nutter, “The Last of the Starks,” Game of Thrones

Miguel Sapochnik, “The Long Night,” Game of Thrones

Lisa Brühlmann, “Desperate Times,” Killing Eve

Jason Bateman, “Reparations,” Ozark

Adam McKay, “Celebration,” Succession

Daina Reid, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Advertisement

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“Penultimate Peril: Part 2,” A Series of Unfortunate Events

“Forbidden Fruit,” American Horror Story: Apocalypse

“The Bells,” Game of Thrones

“Hard Times,” Good Omens

“The Word,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Advertisement

The Emmy Awards air September 22 on Fox.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.