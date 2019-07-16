The 71st Emmy Awards, celebrating the biggest television shows out there, just announced all its nominees. Of course, everyone is dying to know how Game of Thrones’ divisive eighth and final season would fare on its last trip to the ceremony—and the show has gone and done it again. The final season may have not have endeared itself to all fans, but it’s leading the pack with a record-breaking 32 nominations.
Many of Game of Thrones’ biggest actors are nominated this year. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were both nominated for best actor and actress, respectively, while four women from the series—Gwendoline Christie, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Lena Headey—were nominated for supporting actress. Peter Dinklage is joined by Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the supporting actor category...which interestingly ignored Isaac Hempstead-Wright, aka the guy who actually became king of Westeros.
The Handmaid’s Tale’s second season was mostly represented last year, but did manage to secure a couple of nominations this year. This includes a Best Directing nomination for Daina Reid, who helmed the standout episode “Holly.”
Russian Doll, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and The Good Place also secured some nominations this year, but nowhere to the degree of Game of Thrones’ finale season. The series is now at a whipping 164 Emmy nominations, the most of any scripted show in history. Regardless of how you feel about the final season, and some of us feel a lot, that’s an impressive feat.
Here are this year’s nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Veep (HBO)
Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Vader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Timothy Simons, Veep
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outsanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, “ronny/lily,” Barry
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Episode 1,” Fleabag
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” PEN15
Allison Silverman, “A Warm Body,” Russian Doll
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll
Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, “Janet(s),” The Good Place
David Mandel, “Veep,” Veep
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones
David Nutter, “The Last of the Starks,” Game of Thrones
Miguel Sapochnik, “The Long Night,” Game of Thrones
Lisa Brühlmann, “Desperate Times,” Killing Eve
Jason Bateman, “Reparations,” Ozark
Adam McKay, “Celebration,” Succession
Daina Reid, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
“Penultimate Peril: Part 2,” A Series of Unfortunate Events
“Forbidden Fruit,” American Horror Story: Apocalypse
“The Bells,” Game of Thrones
“Hard Times,” Good Omens
“The Word,” The Handmaid’s Tale
The Emmy Awards air September 22 on Fox.
