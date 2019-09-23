Photo: HBO

It was a complicated night for Game of Thrones. The eighth and final season may have taken home the award for Best Drama at the 2019 Emmy Awards, as well as quite a few technical wins last week but it got snubbed elsewhere. All in all, the series has ended its reign on a divisive note—good enough to be called the best but not much else.

The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were strange and surreal. Game of Thrones may have won 10 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys the week before—largely in technical achievements for costuming, makeup, and stunt work—but it only got two out of 14 awards during Sunday night’s live event. Combined, they got 12 out of 32 of this year’s nominations, bringing Game of Thrones’ total Emmy wins up to 50, which is a world record.

In addition to being named Best Drama, Peter Dinklage also won his fourth Supporting Actor Emmy for his performance as Tyrion Lannister. He’s been nominated every year for that role, except in 2017. All the other actors, including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Gwendoline Christie were ignored. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were both nominated in Best Writing and Directing, with a script that well deserved some mockery, but did not win either one.

This was surprising because this was thought to be Game of Thrones’ year. Despite the mixed response to the final season, most of the acting, writing, and directing categories thought to be in the bag ended up getting beat out by shows like Ozark and Killing Eve. Granted, those are excellent shows and deserved those awards, but this was supposed to be Game of Thrones’ biggest season...as well as its biggest night.

In other news, all the awards the fantastic Russian Doll was nominated for went to the also fantastic Fleabag. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was named the Best Television Movie, following up its 2018 Limited Series win for “USS Callister”—and while The Handmaid’s Tale didn’t win a Best Director award for its groundbreaking episode “Holly,” the episode did receive a couple wins during the Creative Arts Emmys last week (including Guest Actress for Cherry Jones, who played June’s mom). Winners in each category are bolded below.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Drama Lead Actress

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright (House of Cards

Drama Lead Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Comedy Lead Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Comedy Lead Actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Limited Series or Movie Lead Actress

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Limited Series or Movie Lead Actor

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Drama Series Supporting Actress

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Drama Series Supporting Actor

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Comedy Series Supporting Actress

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Coleman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Comedy Series Supporting Actor

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Limited Series or Movie Supporting Actress

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Limited Series or Movie Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Directing for a Drama Series

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Daina Reed, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Reparations”

Adam McKay, Succession, “Celebration”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Barry, “The Audition”

Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lilly”

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Directing for a Limited Series

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Winner”

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard, “Episode 1”

David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve, “Nice and Neat”

Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “Nobody is Ever Missing”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Stacy Osei-Kuffor, PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy”

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, The Good Place, “Janet(s)”

David Mandel, Veep, “Veep”

Writing for a Limited Series Or Movie

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 6”

Brett Johsnon, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 7”

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon, “Providence”

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, “Part Four”

Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.