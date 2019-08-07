Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

They helped create one of the most popular pieces of pop culture this century, and now they’re being rewarded with a nine-figure deal to produce even more projects for the best-known streaming service in the world.

Deadline reports that after weeks of courting by a total of six studios, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed a deal to develop, write, and direct TV and film exclusively for Netflix. Exclusively...outside of that Star Wars movie they have lined up for 2022, of course, the first in a trilogy they are committed to writing and producing.

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement to Deadline. “Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

Taking meetings to secure yourself a deal of this size (Deadline didn’t get an exact number but reported “nine figure range”) could be one excuse as to why the pair canceled their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con last month. And yet, that move, along with the refusal to do interviews after the finale of Game of Thrones, has soured may fans on the pair.

But will they actually be able to capture lightning in a bottle again not once, but several times? Besides their other commitments—Star Wars chief among them—Deadline says “a priority will be to hatch another water cooler series, this time for Netflix.” Easier said than done, but one has to think they already have some ideas on how to do that. Otherwise, would Netflix be making such a huge investment?

