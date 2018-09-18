This year’s Emmy Awards weren’t the slam dunk for genre fiction that we’ve gotten in previous years. The Handmaid’s Tale, which swept the awards last year with five wins, didn’t even make a dent this time around. However, as Game of Thrones continues to dominate as the world’s best drama series, we also got a surprise hit in the form of Black Mirror’s “USS Callister.”
The Emmys were a bit more conventional this time around, but sci-fi and fantasy were still represented. Game of Thrones, which was notably missing during last year’s Emmy Awards because of its release schedule, was again named the Best Drama—continuing its legacy as the most-award drama series in Emmy history.
Thandie Newton won for Best Supporting Actress for her dynamic performance in Westworld, and Peter Dinklage once again took home Best Supporting Actor for Game of Thrones. Still, many of the awards this year were handed out to non-genre shows like The Americans and The Crown. Sadly, this left many great actors and shows unacknowledged. For example, it was disappointing (albeit not surprising) to see that Tatiana Maslany wasn’t recognized for her groundbreaking lead performance(s) in Orphan Black’s final season.
In the limited series department, many eyes were on the latest iteration of American Crime Story, but Black Mirror’s disturbing Star Trek tribute “USS Callister” ended up taking home Best Writing in that category. “USS Callister” also took home the Television Movie Award at the Creative Arts Emmys, which aired separately earlier this month. Other notable winners during that event included Rick And Morty for Best Animated Program, best music composition for Game of Thrones’ Ramin Djawadi, and a couple production awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. Westworld also won that night for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, a nod to its successful digital and social media campaigns.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Advertisement
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Drama Actress
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Advertisement
Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Advertisement
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Limited Series or Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Advertisement
Limited Series Actress
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Laura Dern, The Tale
Limited Series Actor
Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)
Advertisement
Drama Supporting Actress
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Drama Supporting Actor
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Advertisement
Comedy Supporting Actress
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Comedy Supporting Actor
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Advertisement
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show
Advertisement
Limited Series Supporting Actress
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, “Black Museum” (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Limited Series Supporting Actor
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Advertisement
Directing for Drama Series
Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown
Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Directing for Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “FUBU,” Atlanta
Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta
Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Jesse Peretz, “Pilot,” GLOW
Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Advertisement
Directing for Limited Series or Movie
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk, “9/11,” The Looming Tower
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Writing for Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans
Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown
Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Advertisement
Writing for Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry
Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)
Advertisement
Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life