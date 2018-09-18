Photo: HBO

This year’s Emmy Awards weren’t the slam dunk for genre fiction that we’ve gotten in previous years. The Handmaid’s Tale, which swept the awards last year with five wins, didn’t even make a dent this time around. However, as Game of Thrones continues to dominate as the world’s best drama series, we also got a surprise hit in the form of Black Mirror’s “USS Callister.”



The Emmys were a bit more conventional this time around, but sci-fi and fantasy were still represented. Game of Thrones, which was notably missing during last year’s Emmy Awards because of its release schedule, was again named the Best Drama—continuing its legacy as the most-award drama series in Emmy history.

Thandie Newton won for Best Supporting Actress for her dynamic performance in Westworld, and Peter Dinklage once again took home Best Supporting Actor for Game of Thrones. Still, many of the awards this year were handed out to non-genre shows like The Americans and The Crown. Sadly, this left many great actors and shows unacknowledged. For example, it was disappointing (albeit not surprising) to see that Tatiana Maslany wasn’t recognized for her groundbreaking lead performance(s) in Orphan Black’s final season.

In the limited series department, many eyes were on the latest iteration of American Crime Story, but Black Mirror’s disturbing Star Trek tribute “USS Callister” ended up taking home Best Writing in that category. “USS Callister” also took home the Television Movie Award at the Creative Arts Emmys, which aired separately earlier this month. Other notable winners during that event included Rick And Morty for Best Animated Program, best music composition for Game of Thrones’ Ramin Djawadi, and a couple production awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. Westworld also won that night for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, a nod to its successful digital and social media campaigns.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Drama Actress



Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Limited Series or Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Limited Series Actress

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Laura Dern, The Tale

Limited Series Actor

Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Drama Supporting Actress

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Drama Supporting Actor

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Comedy Supporting Actress

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Comedy Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman Show

Limited Series Supporting Actress

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, “Black Museum” (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Limited Series Supporting Actor

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Directing for Drama Series

Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown

Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Directing for Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “FUBU,” Atlanta

Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta

Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Jesse Peretz, “Pilot,” GLOW

Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing for Limited Series or Movie

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk, “9/11,” The Looming Tower

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Writing for Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans

Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown

Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Writing for Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry

Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life