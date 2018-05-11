Image: Drew Johnson and Romulo Fajardo Jr. (IDW)

It’s been a while since G.I. Joe exploded its way all over the box office with the not-at-all-great The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation. But the beloved action figure line/transmedia darling of the 1980s is making its way back in the form of a small-scaled vehicle surrounding one of its most popular characters: Snake Eyes.



The Hollywood Reporter says Paramount is adding a Snake Eyes solo movie to its ever-growing list of collaborations with Hasbro, and the writer of Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Evan Spiliotopoulos, has entered talks to write the script. It’s unknown if this is the Joe movie Hasbro already announced for a 2020 release, or something separate from that project, but there’s the distinct possibility it’s a new addition.

Snake Eyes, the black-clad silent ninja hero known for his bitter rivalry with the white-robed bodyguard of Cobra Commander himself, Storm Shadow, is one of the most enduringly popular members of the Joe line up. He was one of the first figures in the original toy line, and was given prominent spotlights in the animated series and the comics that followed.

Ray Park played the character in both Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, and while it’s unknown if this film will have any continuity ties to that iteration of the franchise, it’s probably likely that this film will be a new take on the G.I. Joe universe, and a new actor will be tasked with sliding on Snake Eyes’ slinky stealth suit. Anyone you can envision stepping into the role?



We’ll bring you more on Snake Eyes and the rest of Hasbro’s lofty movie plans as we learn it.