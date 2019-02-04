Image: FX

In 2020, all men will be wiped off the face of the Earth in FX’s live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s Y: The Last Man series. All men, that is, except for one Yorick Brown.

Today, FX announced that it’s moving forward with plans for a first season of Y: The Last Man, with Michael Green of American Gods fame and Aïda Mashaka Croal attached as co-showrunners and Barry Keoghan starring as Yorick. But of course, the cast of a series about a world with no men needs a lot of women. In an unnamed role, Diane Lane rounds out the cast that includes Amber Tamblyn, Imogen Poots, and Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch.

While the show’s not set to premiere until 2020, the first striking image of Yorick and his pet capuchin Ampersand walking down a street full of dead men, posted by the Hollywood Reporter, perfectly captures the energy that made the original comic so compelling.

