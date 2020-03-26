Fuzzy Monster Pooka Returns as Into the Dark's Freakiest Episode Gets a Sequel Trailer

NOPE. NOPE. NOPE. Image : Hulu

Back in 2018, when Hulu and Blumhouse began their Into the Dark series—monthly horror films themed around holidays—we were intrigued, but not necessarily obsessed. That all changed with Nacho Vigalondo’s nightmarish Christmas episode, “Pooka!” And now the furry title character is back for more.



The first trailer for Into the Dark’s “Pooka 2: Pooka Lives”—starring Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse—picks up the dark legend of Pooka. Fans of Vigalondo’s entry will recall that Pooka was a Furby-ish children’s toy whose malevolent powers poisoned the mind of the unfortunate actor chosen to step into the character’s full-body costume for promotional gigs.

In “Pooka Lives,” directed by Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead) and written by Ryan Copple, a group of friends uses Pooka as inspiration for their Creepypasta tales—but what initially starts as a goof turns horrifying when the stories go viral and end up reigniting Pooka’s real-life reign of terror. Check out the eerie trailer!

Note that Into the Dark is now at the point where it’s able to declare its own holidays—ergo, we now have “Pooka Day.”

“Pooka 2: Pooka Lives” premieres April 3 on Hulu, which means you have plenty of time to warp your mind anew with the original “Pooka!” in the meantime.

