This guy’s got a custom Funko Pop figure and he’s looooooving it. Image : Funko

It’s something Funko fans have been waiting for: You can finally make your own Pop figure. Funko Headquarters and the Funko Hollywood store will soon be housing Pop Factories, which let people create and style their own custom Funko figures. Unfortunately, there’s no way to do it online—at least not yet.

In a press release, Funko revealed that the company’s two flagship stores (located in Everett, Washington, and Hollywood, California) are launching Pop Factories in early December. Specialty kiosks will let users “choose from thousands of unique combinations of hair, apparel, accessories, and more to build a custom Pop!” Once a design has been made and an order form filled out, the custom Funkos—called Pop People—are built by an employee and the creator will be contacted later on to pick it up.

It’s a cool idea and one that’s been a long time coming. There’s a reason Etsy is filled with folks creating and selling custom Funkos. However, it’s kind of sad that Pop People are only available in-store—not only because there are a lot of Funko fans who live outside of Southern California and Washington, but because the rise in novel coronavirus cases is making in-person shopping a riskier venture.

If someone gave me a Funko with a coffee cup and a game controller, I’d swear they were trying to tell me something. Image : Funko

We asked Funko whether Pop People will be heading online at any point, but the company declined to comment. However, it seems like a safe bet to say that, should the venture be successful in the two stores, that we could see a wider, possibly online rollout in the future.

Pop People figures will cost $25 each, including all the head and body components, two hand-held accessories, and a personalized box.

