Frozen 2 Now Has the Biggest Global Debut of Any Animated Film, Ever

Nothing like ice magic, some great singing, and Disney money to break some more box office records.

As reported by Deadline, Frozen 2 has jumped past the competitors to cement itself as the largest-opening animated film of all time, grossing a worldwide global debut of $350.2 million. Most of this money, notably, came from the international market, where it raked in $223.2 million across 37 international markets since its opening on Friday.



Advertisement

In China, the film made $53 million, for the 3rd best animated debut ever and the best Disney animated debut; Korea came in next with $31.5 million and another record as 3rd highest industry opening, period; and behind trailed Japan, Germany, and a bunch of other countries.



Domestically, the film hit approximately $125 million. Which goes to show: people, around the world, really really like Frozen. While Disney franchises like Star Wars might not be as popular overseas as they are in the States, Frozen is proving a reliable name for the company.



Oh, and if you want to adjust for inflation, the domestic opening is still fourth ever. The Lion King is still on top in that race.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.