In Jason Momoa’s last movie, he jumped out of a plane over Africa, while a Pitbull cover of Toto’s “Africa” played on the soundtrack, landing in the vast dunes of a sprawling desert. For his next film, he’s once again landed in Dune.



Deadline reports that Aquaman himself is in negotiations to join Thanos, Drax, Mary Jane, and several other comic book movie actors in the Denis Villeneuve remake of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

Momoa would play Duncan Idaho, a fearsome warrior who fights alongside the Attrides family. He joins an impressive cast that includes, so far, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and maybe even Zendaya and Oscar Isaac.

Dune does not yet have a release date, but 2021 seems likely.

