New York Comic Con is upon us and, as usual, its aisles are filled with all kinds of nerdy merchandise and collectables. A few of our favorite poster producers are also there, and we’ve got just a handful of their offerings to share in case you can’t make it to NYC to check them out.
First up, here’s not even half of what’s on offer from the Bottleneck Gallery, which is at booth #2160.
And here’s a bunch of stuff from Grey Matter Art, who are at booth #3064.
The Hero Complex Gallery is also in attendance at booth #228, as well as favorites like Jason Edmiston (booth #574 in the Block), Anthony Petrie and Ian Glaubinger (booth #847 in the Block), Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo (booth #983 in the Block), and many, many more.
