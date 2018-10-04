Image: Grey Matter Art/Bottleneck

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

New York Comic Con is upon us and, as usual, its aisles are filled with all kinds of nerdy merchandise and collectables. A few of our favorite poster producers are also there, and we’ve got just a handful of their offerings to share in case you can’t make it to NYC to check them out.

First up, here’s not even half of what’s on offer from the Bottleneck Gallery, which is at booth #2160.

Advertisement

Matt Ferguson’s Jurassic Park. A variant is also available. Martin Ansin’s Batman Beyond. Variant at NYCC, regular online. Des Taylor’s Action Comics #1 Matt Ferguson’s Beetlejuice Karl Fitzgerald’s Return of the Jedi. A variant is also available. Gabz’ Blade Runner. A variant is also available. Gabz’s Indiana Jones Ise Ananphada’s The Two Towers. A variant is also available. JC Richard’s Fortress of Solitude Batman by Rory Kurtz Laurent Durieux’s E.T. A variant is also available. Matthew Peak’s Halloween 2. A variant is also available. Dave Perillo’s Rick and Morty. A variant is also available. Rockin Jelly Bean’s Guardians of the Galaxy. A variant is also available. Tom Whalen’s Superman the Animated Series. A variant is also available. 1 / 15

And here’s a bunch of stuff from Grey Matter Art, who are at booth #3064.

Avengers: Infinity War by Andy Fairhurst Avengers: Infinity War by Dan Mumford. Variants are also available. Carnage by Andy Fairhurst. Venom is also available. Black Panther by Tom Whalen. A variant is also available. RoboCop by Juan Esteban Rodriguez. A variant is also available, Spider-Man by Doaly Thanos by Dave Perillo Thor Ragnarok by Matt Ferguson. Variants are also available. Venom by Robert Bruno 1 / 9

Advertisement

The Hero Complex Gallery is also in attendance at booth #228, as well as favorites like Jason Edmiston (booth #574 in the Block), Anthony Petrie and Ian Glaubinger (booth #847 in the Block), Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo (booth #983 in the Block), and many, many more.

Keep checking io9 for more news from New York Comic Con—and for live NYCC coverage from the floor, make sure you’re following us on Instagram: @io9dotcom.