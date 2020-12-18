We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesFantasy

Friday's Gif Party Is Bursting With Seasonal Magic

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partyJingle Jangle: A Christmas Journeynetflixstreamingthe mandalorianchristmas
9
Save
Amazingly, that’s not in the Emerald City.
Gif: Netflix

The holidays are just around the corner, and it’s time to get in a festive mood! We’re breaking out our dancing shoes and greatest moves to ring in the final weeks of 2020, because what better way is there to warm a chilly night than by dancing your heart out with a gif party?

Advertisement

Leave your favorite party, dancing, or otherwise festive gifs in the comments. Whether you’re celebrating the holidays, or just getting ready to welcome Baby New Year 2021 like a certain so-and-so finding our favorite Grogu, making it through this year and embracing the warmth and love of the season is always something worth getting excited about.

Advertisement

Also, be sure to tell us what holiday movies and specials you’ll be checking out over the next week—I’m gonna be rewatching my favorite holiday flick, The Mistle-Tones. Don’t laugh it’s legit.

Seriously one of my favorite holiday films.
Gif: ABC Family
G/O Media may get a commission
Nuoavawhite Complete Home Whitening System
Nuoavawhite Complete Home Whitening System

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

lightninglouie
lightninglouie