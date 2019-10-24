Freeform Has Cancelled Cloak & Dagger

First, Marvel and Netflix parted ways. Now comes word that Marvel and Freeform are doing the same, with the news that the network has cancelled Cloak & Dagger after two seasons.

The show aired its second season finale back in April, and has been buzzed-about lately because its characters are set to appear on Hulu series Marvel’s The Runaways in what was billed as a crossover between the teens-with-powers shows. (The Runaways’ third season premieres December 13.)

Variety’s report doesn’t give a reason for the cancellation, but the trade notes the impending departure of Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb, reminds us that Hulu’s planned Ghost Rider series was recently declared DOA, and that the only other live-action Marvel shows left on the table—aside from all the programming coming to Disney+, that is—are ABC’s Agents of SHIELD (which somehow has one more season coming) and, well, Hulu’s Runaways, the future of which now seems not entirely rosy. We’ll bring you more on this story, should more details emerge.

Update: Thanks to the io9 reader who reminded us that Helstrom is, as far as we know, still coming to Hulu. So not all is lost!

