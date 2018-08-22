Photo: CBS

People, you may rest easy. I bring you tidings of great joy. We are out of the darkness. Love and hope reign forevermore. That’s right, CBS’s The Big Bang Theory is ending next season.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions confirmed The Big Bang Theory will be ending in May 2019 after 12 seasons and 279 episodes, making it the longest-running multi-camera series in television history. According to Variety, things were up in the air about the future of the series for a while, with actors saying they were “comfortable” with the show ending next year. But it wasn’t necessarily the end. Just recently, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said CBS and Warner Bros. were in “preliminary discussions” to keep the series going.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” Kahl said. Oh...how wrong you were.

As io9's former senior editor Rob Bricken once put it, it’s very easy to hate on The Big Bang Theory. But I don’t care if it’s easy, because it’s true. The Big Bang Theory is terrible. It’s a humorless stream of geeky references presented without purpose or context, playing on ridiculous, tired stereotypes that often come across as racist, misogynistic, or both. Let’s not forget that whole Saga incident of 2016, or literally anytime female characters entered a comic book shop.

People can like The Big Bang Theory all they want, but that doesn’t change the fact that the show is bad and deserves to go away. And now it is.