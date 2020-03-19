Free Comic Book Day Has, Unsurprisingly, Been Postponed

Fans will have to wait a few extra months to line up for Free Comic Book Day this year. Photo : Eugene Gologursky ( Getty Images )

Usually, o n the first Saturday in May, comic book stores across the world open their doors to fans excited to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. But w ith the day quickly approaching, that glorious occasion is being pushed back due to fears over covid-19.

The company behind the promotion, Diamond Comic Distributors, announced today that it’s postponing the annual event until later this year . “The severity and timing of the impact of the covid-19 virus can’t be predicted with any certainty, but the safety of our retailer partners and comic book fans is too important to risk,” Steve Geppi, Diamond founder and CEO, said in a press release. “As always, we appreciate your enthusiasm for and support of the comic industry’s best event and look forward to celebrating with you later in the s ummer.”

Advertisement

When that does happen, though, Free Comic Book Day 2020 will offer up almost 50 free books to fans, the full list of which is at this link. There’s Bloodshot (tied to the new movie), Power Rangers, X-Men, The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Man, Blade Runner, Mean Girls— j ust a huge variety of titles. Once we learn the new date for Free Comic Book Day, we’ll be sure to share it.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.