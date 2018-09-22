Image: New Line Cinema

And it’s all thanks to the classic tradition of the sitcom Halloween episode.

The sitcom in question is The Goldbergs, a take on a family in 1980s Philadelphia presented through the viewpoint of their youngest child, Adam (Sean Glambrone). And this Halloween, the Goldberg family is getting a pretty spooky visitor in the form of Freddy Krueger, played by Robert Englund himself.

Advertisement

This isn’t exactly a Nightmare on Elm Street revival, but for fans of ‘80s kitsch and Freddy’s dreamy looks, this might still be a treat. You can watch the goofy, playful little trailer for his appearance below. Freddy’s done weirder things, anyway.