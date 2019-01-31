Photo: Universal

Crime...bad! CBS pilot...good!

Entertainment Weekly reports that CBS has ordered a pilot called Frankenstein, loosely based on the Mary Shelley novel but also about a San Francisco detective who “is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty. But as he resumes his old life and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection: Dr. Victor Frankenstein.”

So, yes, technically the star is Frankenstein’s monster. Jason Tracey, a writer on Burn Notice, as well as another loose-literary adaptation—Sherlock Holmes riff Elementary, which also airs on CBS—is behind the pitch.

Now, whether or not you think this is a bad idea (something like “Why would you do that to the Frankenstein legacy?”) or a good idea (such as “You know, the idea of Frankenstein and his monster having a rivalry isn’t bad”), there are a few other takeaways.

First is that this is only a pilot. For the show to actually make it on the air, a lot of things have to happen. So don’t go setting your DVR just yet. Second, this is not exactly an original idea. Fox had a similar show in 2016 called Second Chance, about an old police officer who is reincarnated in a younger body. Originally, that show was also called “Frankenstein”—and despite making it to air, it was canceled after a few short months. But maybe this second version or, dare we say, resurrection, will be the one that brings Frankenstein back to life.

